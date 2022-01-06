Opinion: You only have to look at vintage cars to see there's nothing new in motoring

Ferdinand Porsche is responsible for the world's first hybrid production vehicle, creating the Lohner-Porsche Semper Vivus prototype in 1900. Photo / Supplied

Opinion

As almost 500 cars hit the roads of the Taranaki district for the Vero International Festival of Motoring next week, it would be easy to think this is nothing more than a show of ancient technology. Yet, when it comes to the world of the car, there is nothing new. Developed and refined, of course. But not new.

Electric cars? As old as the car itself. In fact, until the invention of the electric self-starter in 1912 the electric car, along with the steam car, were very popular among many drivers, especially in large cities.

Cranking a recalcitrant petrol engine is never an enjoyable prospect. Clutches could be difficult and some early gearboxes were notably difficult to operate without making lots of horrible noises.

The electric car on the other hand was smooth (if you get the chance to see any of the one or two cylinder cars running at the festival you will see how that might be important), quiet and absolutely effortless. It didn't smell of hot oil and petrol, it didn't drop and spray oil everywhere, yet came with performance as good as the average Internal combustion engine.

In 1899, Camille Jenatzy's electric car "la Jamais Contente" set the Land Speed Record at 105.88km/h. That stood until 1902 when a steam-propelled Gardner-Serpollet achieved 120.8km/h.

Later that same year the first internal-combustion car to take the record, a French Mors, driven by the American William K. Vanderbuilt, took the record to 122.438km/h. Then in 1906 the steam car showed its pace as American Fred Marriott drive a Stanley down Daytona Beach at 205.44km/h.

So, what about the hybrid? In 1900 the latest work of Ferdinand Porsche, the Austrian-born engineer whose name and company are still at the forefront of automotive design and engineering, was the sensation of the Paris Motor Show.

The Lohner-Porsche Mixte used an internal combustion engine to run an electric generator. This supplied power to an electric motor built into the hub of each front wheel. So far ahead of its time that NASA studied a restored example when developing the Lunar Rover for the Apollo lunar landings, utilising a very similar system.

When looking to the future, it is always essential to have a good look at the past. It's all been done before.

The details: The 2022 Vero International Festival of Historic Motoring takes place in Taranaki this month. From January 16 to 21 over 500 vintage cars will be motoring along the roads of Taranaki. While people will be able to see the cars as they drive through the various towns on their daily routes over the course of the festival, the best opportunity to see the cars up close will be at the planned Inglewood Street Party on Thursday, January 20, 4-8pm.