Opinion: Why do we love other cultures so much, yet shy away from celebrating our own?

Kiwis happily indulge in a variety of flavours from all over the globe, such as this delicious looking dolma from Sahara Kebabs in Stratford. Photo / Sahara Kebabs&Grill

Opinion:

If there is one thing we all seemed to have learned from the various lockdowns and alert level changes over the past 18 months, is that we really love our takeaways.

Level 3 being described as "level 4 with *insert fast food option of your preference*" sums it up really. It seems, what we as a nation missed the most during lockdown was the chance to have someone else cook our food for us.

That's not surprising actually. Walk along the high street in any town or city across New Zealand and you are likely to see a vast array of food places, offering everything from the New Zealand classic of "fush and chups" to a veritable smorgasbord of international flavours and recipes.

Go back just a few generations however, and your great-grandparents are unlikely to have heard of, let alone tried, many of the foods we now consider part of our staple diet. I remember my great-grandmother didn't consider a meal to be a real meal unless there was some form of meat and vegetables involved, and I don't mean sliced and diced on to a pizza.

Now however, we pride ourselves on our varied diet. Here and abroad, people are becoming far more adventurous in their tastes. Foods that once were considered exotic are becoming part of our mainstream diet, as despite current border closures, our world is becoming smaller and our horizons bigger.

When we travel, we seek local foods and flavours as part of the cultural experience. Where once we would look for food that was recognisable - hunting down a Golden Arches in the middle of Hong Kong, now we look for the street hawkers, the roadside chefs and street food in all its flavourful forms.

As part of that experience, we also try to use the right words, no more pointing and loudly repeating "chicken" in the hope we will be understood, but instead, armed with guide books, Google translate and a sense of adventure, we seek to immerse ourselves more in the place we are in.

My children not only love eating a wide range of cultural foods, but they enjoy learning the words and traditions that accompany them. You will hear them, with varying degrees of confidence, replacing their thank yous with a polite "shukran" when ordering from Tarek at Sahara Kebabs, and when eating fish tacos on our pre-pandemic visits to Mexico, a loud "gracias" has always got them plenty of praise (and free guacamole) from any waiter in hearing distance.

They aren't unusual in that, most of us have moved far past the days of butter chicken or pizza being the only "foreign" food we will try, and in embracing new flavours, we have also casually embraced the languages they were created in. We no longer falter with words like adobo, saag or bánh mì, but jump straight in, saying and eating them without pause.

So why is it, given our national love of trying new things, embracing world cultures and giving basic languages a go, do we still seem to falter when it comes to te reo?

Why is it that while we delight in our worldly tastes, do we seem to lack the same pride in our country's traditions, culture and language? Unless of course, you are in a bar anywhere else in the world when the All Blacks are playing, at which point every Kiwi suddenly remembers the words of the haka of course.

I remember arriving in New Zealand 20 years ago last month. Fresh off the plane, and at that time expecting only to spend a couple of months here (I never did use that return part of my air ticket), I was ready to immerse myself in all that made New Zealand unique.

Imagine my surprise when my rudimentary te reo phrases were met with bewilderment rather than welcomed. When I asked about local flavours, I was directed to the local fish and chip shop, and my hunt for any meaningful cultural connection always seemed to be answered with "you can go to Rotorua, that stuff is all there".

So my takeaway this week is simple - let's all do our bit to celebrate all that makes New Zealand unique, and that includes flavouring our daily conversation with some te reo Māori.

Whether we are talking about getting some kai to fill our puku, reminding our tamariki to clean their niho after that reka kai, or saying karakia before we tuck in to it, we can all add an ingredient or two into the recipe for living as a truly bicultural nation.