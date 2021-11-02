Opinion: Taranaki Electricity Trust chair Alan Jamieson reflects on a year of giving

TET trustees Alan Jamieson (left), Jono Erwood, Tony Bedford, Melissa Kay, Mike Davey and Andrew Wood.

Opinion:

The Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) held its AGM in October, and in my chairman's report I noted the impact of Covid-19 on so many groups and organisations that apply to us for funding.

This time last year we were staring at a bleak horizon as a result of the pandemic, but fortunately it has not been as dire as we anticipated 12 months ago, although of course we are nowhere near out of the woods yet. Taranaki's GDP is the highest of any region in the country, and it is up 5.1 per cent on the same time as last year. Unemployment sits at 4.1 per cent, which is nowhere near the predicted 8-plus per cent, while spending in the region is up 5.2 per cent on the same time last year. We may, or may not be, on the cusp of a health crisis, but one thing is sure - social impacts due to the uncertainty of Covid-19 are being felt here right now.

Clubs and sports groups have been forced to make changes to their plans and events in response to the ever-changing restrictions and circumstances around them. The TET has played a valuable role in their transitions and sustainability in this time. We have seen many changes to original applications as a result, and it is a credit to our organisation that we have still been able to support these organisations to realise their objectives.

In the past 12 months, TET has assisted many organisations, approving grants to the value of just under $3.25 million, an increase of 25 per cent on the last financial year. We have been able to make these grants thanks to the prudent management of our investment portfolios, which currently sit at over $100m.

This year TET has risen to the challenge of Covid-19 and remained relevant to our community. Understanding the needs, aspirations and dreams of the groups and organisations in our community is imperative to our work, and I believe we have continued to do that well this year. I have great faith in our current trustees and firmly believe we have made robust decisions for the benefit of our community.