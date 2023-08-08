This year's LGNZ conference was held at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre.

OPINION

You may recall in March when newly elected Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown was implementing his slash-and-burn exercise to save ratepayers money, the council withdrew its membership from Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ). At the time he rather colourfully referred to an annual conference of LGNZ held in the Bay of Islands as a boozy event where he saw, quote, “800 members of local boards getting pissed and dancing the night long”. He was wrong of course, because as LGNZ pointed out, it has never held its annual conference in the Bay of Islands.

After missing last year’s event in Palmerston North, last month I did manage to attend this year’s event, held in Christchurch. Just for the record, I wouldn’t regard the event as a particularly boozy occasion and I didn’t see any “members getting pissed and dancing the night long” but to be fair to Mayor Wayne, nor did I attend the conference awards evening he was referring to as I left for home straight after the conference closed.

What I did see, though, was an amazingly positive and committed group of people from across the sector who were genuinely engaged in trying to find solutions to our collective problems. Like others, I came away feeling better informed and positive about the direction of travel for the sector.

An important conference remit endorsed by the Stratford District Council was that LGNZ call on central government to take action to reduce council audit fees by revisiting the scope and requirements of reporting and auditing on councils. Furthermore, conduct a review on the practice of audits in councils and work on the best practice guidance to streamline this process. A majority of 97 per cent passed the remit, confirming the cost and requirements of audit are a huge problem facing the local government sector.

Recently, I wrote to the Office of the Auditor General to voice the specific concerns of Stratford District Council. The fundamental issue for us as a very small council is that the audit standards applied to us are the same as those applied to much larger councils. Our 2022-23 audit proposal does not consider the lower risk of a smaller, less-complex council and in frank, simple terms, the cost of audit is killing us.

As an example, let’s make a local comparison between the South Taranaki District Council and the Stratford District Council. The Stratford council auditors have budgeted to spend 971 hours on our annual audit this year. That is 97 per cent of the hours auditors have proposed to spend on the audit of the South Taranaki District Council. A district that has a population of 29,600, and 14,395 ratepayers — almost three times bigger than the Stratford District. It is much more complex in its operations, which are spread out over several towns, managing a large investment fund, and a much larger asset base. Other similar examples from across New Zealand confirm audit fees do not seem to take into account the complexity of the organisation being audited.

In dollar terms and using the previous example of South Taranaki, their proposed audit fee is $243,875, compared with ours at $252,618. But when comparing the audit cost per ratepayer between the two districts, Stratford district ratepayers are paying more than three times per person than our southern neighbours for the same assurance services, but they are not receiving three times the benefits. It just doesn’t seem fair.