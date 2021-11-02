Opinion: Outdated stereotypes around male behaviour are harmful

The White Ribbon campaign runs throughout November and is an awareness drive which shines a light on men's violence against women Photo / NZME

OPINION:

There's a set of beliefs within our community that places pressure on some Taranaki men to act and behave in a certain way. These outdated stereotypes affect how our men feel about themselves, how they express their emotions and how they treat others. It influences how they approach their relationships, and can lead them to act disrespectfully – even violently towards their partners.

Beliefs like holding in all your emotions to show how staunch you are. Or needing to binge drink copious amounts of alcohol to show how hard you are. Or having to sleep with numerous women to prove how manly you are. Or even not helping with the cooking, cleaning and nappy changing because that's "her" job.

The White Ribbon campaign runs throughout November and is an awareness drive which shines a light on men's violence against women. And whether you're a husband, a father, a son, an uncle, a friend or a brother, support this kaupapa in Taranaki, and want the very best for our men. It's not a man-hating crusade. We're not biologically flawed. Most men are not violent. But most of the family violence in Taranaki is perpetrated by men. That's the reality.

We want to support social change in our rohe, challenge the old ideas around harmful masculinity and what it means to be a man in Aotearoa, and promote the new, healthy way of what a modern, safe man looks like.

A confident man, who challenges rigid gender roles and outdated stereotypes. A brave man, who can be vulnerable, and knows it's okay to exhibit a wide range of emotions. A loving man, who treats women with respect, aroha and equality. An attentive man, who plays an active and nurturing role in their children's lives from day 1. A strong man, who stands up against injustices and oppression. A loyal man, who asks his bro if he's okay, even in awkward situations. An honest man, who doesn't compare himself to others, but strives to be the best possible version of himself. And a genuine man, who knows being real is way more important than being cool.

So, Taranaki men, let's stand up, be courageous and show a commitment to promoting, safe, healthy and respectful relationships.