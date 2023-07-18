Investment is needed in our highways, to fix potholes, and to implement safety measures aimed at reducing crashes, says Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke. Photo / Ilona Hanne

What a difference a year makes. Looking back to mid-winter last year, there was only one topic on every motorist’s mind and that was potholes.

Big ones, small ones, wide ones and deep ones, we had them all. After some vigorous lobbying and endless, negative media pressure, the agency responsible, Waka Kotahi, yielded to the pressure and embarked on a three-year programme of additional expenditure to get on top of this maintenance problem. So, are we seeing the benefits and improvements on our state highways?

Some would disagree, but I think by comparison we have seen improvements, although we still have some way to go before the highways are at the standard we expect on such important arterial routes.

In the areas where the old surface has been dug out properly and replaced with a hot mix surface, the road is smooth and has remained pothole-free. This surface seems to be standing up to the wear and tear of the heavy traffic and notable problem areas like just south of the southern roundabout in Stratford, have held together well. The underpass at Tariki is another problem hot spot that, for the moment at least, seems resolved.

But what is not good are the temporary patches of hot mix that are becoming increasingly more frequent, as we move through winter and towards the forthcoming summer work period. In some locations, like near Croydon Rd and in the 70km zone on the north side of Stratford, the patches are so large and common, they are as problematic as the potholes they are supposed to cover. This is compounded by the raised surface which sometimes sits 50mm or more above the normal road surface. Hitting these edges is like striking a rock.

Try it in a small car or in a car with low-profile tyres or in a campervan, you will understand even more.

If you ever doubt the scale of the problem in Taranaki, we now have some statistics that confirm what we always thought, Taranaki is the pothole capital of New Zealand. It is not a title we sought or wanted, but official figures obtained from Waka Kotahi illustrate clearly our region sitting at the top of the table. This clearly demonstrates the need to keep up the increased investment on SH3 and this must be a priority we should not lose sight of in the foreseeable future.

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke says potholes like this one, in Makahu, were a common sight when he drove along the road a week ago. Photo / Ilona Hanne

On a trip to Makahu last week the condition of SH43 was also concerning and potholes, some of them very large, were common. As frustrating as it may be, for locals in particular, the best course of action for motorists wanting to voice their concerns is to contact Waka Kotahi at 0800 444 449 and report the problems. This will trigger the repair process and the potholes will be filled. It is a case of the squeaky (or broken) wheel getting the oil.

On a more positive note, the new bridge being built over the Kahouri River is progressing well even with the hindrance of winter weather. This is the type of incremental improvements we need along this corridor and on SH3 if we are to achieve any meaningful gains and safety improvements in future years. To this end, in the near future the planned programme of safety projects for SH3 which are part of the Road to Zero plan, will include the installation of median barriers along lengthy portions of the New Plymouth to Hāwera route.

The spate of multi-vehicle crashes in recent times resulting in serious injuries and death have highlighted safety concerns along the route. Median barriers may have downscaled or even prevented some of these accidents, further justifying Waka Kotahi’s plans to install them. It’s hard to ignore the preventative benefits, but changing driving habits will be a challenge and providing additional, safe passing opportunities will need to be at the forefront of these future safety improvements.