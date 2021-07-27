Online bookings now open for Stratford community vaccination event

Appointments can be booked online or by phone.

Stratford residents can now book their appointment for the Covid-19 community vaccination event online at www.bookmyvaccine.nz.

"We know that there have been some issues outside our control with the national call centre when Stratford people have called to book, which has been very frustrating," says Rachel Court, Taranaki Covid-19 vaccination programme operations lead.

"But booking online is an easy and straightforward process which addresses some of the challenges some people have experienced."

To book online, go to www.bookmyvaccine.nz, enter the access code BD8SUD5QH3 and answer the questions before clicking "Continue". Enter your address when prompted (just Stratford, New Zealand is fine) and the clinic appears for you to choose the day and time of your appointment. You will then receive a confirmation email or text containing a link to manage your booking should you need to change it for any reason.

More than 1600 appointments have already been booked for the clinics. First-dose clinics are being held on Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7, and Friday, August 20, and Saturday, August 21, at the Stratford War Memorial Centre in Miranda St from 9am.

Anyone 16 or over who lives in the Stratford district, and close surrounding areas, can be booked in to receive their Covid-19 vaccination.

"There are no restrictions, other than age, for this community vaccination clinic as we want to encourage as many people as possible to come down," says Rachel.

"Immunisation is the best way to protect yourself, your whānau and your community."

Anyone needing help to book online can visit Citizens Advice Stratford, Stratford District Council offices, MacKay's Pharmacy, Stratford Pharmacy and Avon Medical Centre. Support sessions are also being held at Stratford Library on Wednesdays 1pm-3pm and Fridays

10am-2pm.

If you prefer to book your appointment by phone, you can call 0800 28 29 26 and quote the same access number (BD8SUD5QH3). Lines are open daily between 8am and 8pm.