Johnny Palmer with apprentice Jimmy Coull and the tools the company purchased for Jimmy.



On the Spot Gas and Plumbing have invested in their apprentice's future with the help of the Mayors' Taskforce for jobs (MTFJ) Stratford Workforce Programme.

Johnny Palmer, who is taking the business over from his father Jon Palmer says with the help of MTFJ they were able to purchase high-quality tools for their apprentice Jimmy Coull.

"With the grant the MTFJ gives you, you can use it to pay for wages, tools, and what they need for the job, or a combination of all. We're lucky to be in a good financial situation where we can cover Jimmy's wages so we decided to use the grant to purchase Jimmy some new tools which will help him as he advances in his career. He now has his own tools to do the job. By investing in Jimmy, he will invest back into us."

Jimmy, who first started with the company through the Stratford High School Gateway programme, is seven months into his apprenticeship.

"I've learnt a lot. I get along with all of the members of the team and I'm very pleased to have the opportunity to work here. I look forward to progressing with my apprenticeship."

Jon says they had approached the high school when Jimmy was in Gateway and that they were looking for an apprentice.

"It all came together quite well really."

Johnny says he learnt about the Mayors' Taskforce for Jobs when he attended a Trade Graduation Ceremony at Stratford District Council.

"Stratford mayor Neil Volzke was telling me about the taskforce and I could see it had a lot of positive benefits for both employers and young people who want to get into the workforce. Getting involved with the taskforce is quite simple really, you and the young person register with the task force and then it just goes from there."

Jon says the taskforce is good for the town.

"Taranaki is only getting bigger. It gives young people like Jimmy the incentive to work but also gives businesses the incentive to rake on young people. It relieves the pressure at work as well by having another set of hands. I'd recommend for businesses to get on board."