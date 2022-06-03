Jack Jordan performs during the Stihl Timbersports World Trophy 2022 in Vienna, Austria. Photo/ Limex Images/ Stihl Timbersports

Jack Jordan is officially on chop of the world.

The woodsman won the Stihl Timbersports World Trophy on May 28.

The World Trophy returned after a two-year absence in front of a crowd of 3500 at Rathausplatz, Vienna, Austria.

After an opening time trial, the athletes went to toe-to-toe in a head-to-head knockout format, taking on four Timbersports disciplines – Stock Saw, Underhand Chop, Single Buck and Standing Block Chop - one after the other in each round.

Jack, who was competing in the event for the first time, set the fastest time of the whole competition on his way to the final, before defeating individual world champion American Jason Lentz by 10 seconds to claim the title.

Jack won the title with a time of 58.07. He says the shock of winning just started to sink in when he was driving home to Taumarunui.

"It's definitely hard to get my head around. I was competing against some top guys and to take that top spot is just amazing. It's definitely one of the hardest competitions I've ever done.

"It was five races including the finals and it was all back to back. At the time I was pretty tired but it was a cool event to be part of. If I ever got the opportunity I would love to be part of it again."

To train for the World Trophy, Shane says he received advice from a close friend in Australia.

"They recommended that I did each discipline one after the other four times a week, that is what I'd do. I also went to the gym and did cross-fit type exercises to get the lungs burning and my strength, and health up."

Before moving to Taumarunui four years ago, Jack lived in Taranaki. He says his brother, Shane Jordan, owner of Shane Jordan - Logging, Firewood and Sawmilling, was the one who taught him everything he knows about woodchopping.

Jack Jordan celebrates during the Stihl Timbersports World Trophy 2022 in Vienna, Austria. Photo/ Limex Images/ Stihl Timbersports

"I've been woodchopping since I was 12. I'm 26 now. Shane did woodchopping at high school with a few mates, I watched him and thought it would be great to try it myself."

Jack says he lived with Shane for a year, and the two would train at a friend's property in Douglas.

He says he has fond memories of the region, attending Toko Primary School and then Stratford High School.

"I also played rugby for Stratford Eltham, I've got a lot of connection to the region."

The World Trophy isn't Jack's first win. In 2017 he won Team World Champion and in 2021 he received the title of the National Pro Champion.

He says before Covid-19 restrictions, he would travel overseas for competitions at least twice a year.

"I was last in Austria in 2019 for the World Champs. It's very nice over there."

Jack says there were a lot of people behind the scenes who got him to the podium.

"I'd like to thank all of them for their support and help in getting me to the top spot. Without them, it wouldn't have been possible."