Obsessions is located on Eltham's main street. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

From stained glass art, candles, and jewellery, to wooden cooking utensils and labelled clothes, a new Eltham shop has it all.

Julee Edwards and her daughter moved to Eltham from Auckland last year, and have opened a new shop called Obsessions.

"We decided on the name Obsessions as we will sell all the things we're obsessed with making, or that we have. My daughter will sell her labelled clothes so they can have a new home as well as her handmade candles, candle packs and other pieces. I'll be selling my stained glass art, upcycled jars, jewellery, and cooking utensils."

Julee says the shop has received a lot of positive feedback.

"While setting up, people would look through the window and see what was happening, I think the community was very excited about the opening of the new shop."

In the short time she's been here, Julie says the community has been welcoming.

"I came here five years ago to meet up with some people and at that point, I thought it would be lovely to live here. It feels like I've come home."

Julee says when she and her daughter decided to move, she put a post on one of the local Eltham Facebook groups, asking if there were any vacant shops that would suit her needs.

"I was pointed in the direction of this shop, formerly known as Reid Books. It all worked out perfectly."

Julie says she has been creating stained glass art for 28 years after a trip to Europe inspired her.

"I saw all these wonderful cathedrals and it inspired me to create. I love glass, wood and metal."

She says rather than dedicating the shop to selling one thing, she's used it to sell multiple things she and her daughter like creating.

"My daughter makes the soaps. They're created with almond milk or goat's milk base, oils and a bit of colour. There will be something for everyone."

Julee says it is important to upcycle.

"Every little bit helps. Most of the things I create are made by upcycling things. For example, the wood used to create the cooking utensils and hangers are made from wood collected on beaches. Most of that wood is from the Auckland area but soon we will be selling Taranaki driftwood."

She says there will always be a variety of items available at the shop.

"We create what we feel like, I think that's very important to do. We can't wait to meet more of the community.

■ Obsessions on Eltham's main street is open Tuesday- Thursday 10.30am-5.30pm, Friday 10.30am- 7pm and Saturday 9.30am-2.30pm. For more information, call the shop on 06 928 4008.