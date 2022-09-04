Anne says Taranaki has always been home to her and husband Ray Barron. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand marks Wills Month in September, an annual prompt to create or update this all-important record of what you want to have to happen when you pass away.

Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford says you don't need to be wealthy to consider leaving a charitable gift in your will.

"In fact, for many people, leaving a gift in their will is a more achievable way of fulfilling their long-term charitable goals."

Community Foundations throughout New Zealand work with generous people who want to support their local community, and in particular, during September Wills Month promote the idea of leaving a gift to your community in your will.

Taranaki has always been home to Anne and husband Ray Barron.

Anne grew up right under the mountain in Ōkato and, as part of a family of seven, she enjoyed an "idyllic and rural childhood".

Together with her husband Ray, she raised a family of five on a dairy farm at Warea for almost 40 years, until they moved to their present home in Ōakura.

"I think our experiences growing up here and being so involved locally gave us a real feeling for the community - knowing that a lot of people out there haven't been as lucky as we have. I felt that I wanted to give back to the community, but couldn't find a model that I was happy with – so I gave a little to everyone who asked."

Anne's bequest will be gifted to the general fund at Taranaki Foundation. Photo/ Supplied

When Anne discovered the idea of Community Foundations, she says it all fell into place.

"I have five children and I look at Taranaki Foundation as my sixth child."

Anne, who also has 16 grandchildren, says Taranaki Foundation is about looking towards the future. She has decided to leave a gift in her will for her community, and says she is delighted to have this plan in place.

And, she says, leaving a gift in her will was easy.

"I couldn't give cash, because I don't have cash to give. Many farmers may have assets but little cash. So, giving a gift through my will suits our situation well. I'll be giving to our sixth child."

Anne's bequest will be gifted to the general fund at Taranaki Foundation. She wants the trustees to decide how to use the income.

"Depending on what they think is right at the time. I'm sure that what is the greatest need today might not be the greatest need tomorrow and future trustees will direct my donations to where they are needed most for Taranaki."

She says by leaving a bequest in her will, she is teaching her children and grandchildren that if a community is good you should give back.

"I'm not doing anything out of the ordinary, it's just something I see a need for."