The New Plymouth Surfriders Club received a grant from NZCT. Photo/ Supplied

The Surfing for Farmers initiative is running this year, thanks to a grant from NZCT.

The New Plymouth Surfriders Club (NPSC) got $34,670 to help buy more surfboards for the mental health initiative, which started in Gisborne and has now spread across New Zealand.

NPSC President Mark Dwyer says it is an awesome way to meet new people, support farmers in the region, and have an outlet that is fun, inspiring, and open to all.

"Last summer was the first time we held Surfing for Farmers at the New Plymouth Surfriders' Club. We struggled to provide enough surfboards for all the farmers who joined us and some people had to wait on the beach, taking turns. We needed 10 more 9ft longboards to help the farmers learn to surf and enjoy meeting together off-farm."

NPSC was formed in 1991 by 65 New Plymouth surfers who managed to secure a council-owned building as their clubhouse.

The club now has 4500 members, has an active competitive side to the club and runs regular surfing competitions throughout the year.

It also supports competitive surfers through coaching sessions and financial assistance for club surfers competing around the country.

He says the club has a social scene and supports families and young beginner surfers by introducing them to surfing.

"We do this for Family Fun Night. We regularly have over 30 kids in the water on a Friday night, depending on the weather. We provide the surfboards and wetsuit, while experienced club members provide advice and guidance for the youngsters."

Mark says the Surfing for Farmers is important to the club.

"In our second summer now, it's a national mental health initiative for farmers at 25 beaches around the country. The club provides surfboards, wetsuits, coaching and a BBQ/drinks event every Tuesday night throughout the summer. We regularly have 30 surfing farmers attending each week."

He says due to the nature of surfing, the club needs to replace and repair surfboards for the members.

"The sea can be pretty unforgiving sometimes and gear does get damaged. Thanks to NZCT's support, our goal this summer is for everyone to be able to get involved with the appropriate equipment."