NPDC Puke Ariki Museum: Exhibition showcasing world through the lens of youth

Isaac Hodgkinson's stunning image of New Plymouth's coastline. Photo/ Supplied

A new exhibition is giving viewers the chance to see the world through the eyes of photographic artists.

The exhibition, set to be showcased at NPDC's Puke Ariki Museum in summer, features work from photography students.

Armed with a camera, a creative mind and a unique perspective, photography students aged 13-18 at Zeal Taranaki transform the familiar into art in the This Is Our World exhibition.

Since last year, the students have been recording their surroundings while experimenting with composition, light and shadow, and contrast and exposure.

They reveal features of our world that often go unnoticed, bringing our attention to unique patterns, relationships and gaps between otherwise familiar places.

Puke Ariki Museum curator Chanelle Carrick says it's easy to see past everyday surroundings.

"Architecture, public spaces and even nature often blur into the background. What happens when you stop to really look and feel a space? To capture the essence of what often goes unnoticed."

Many of the students took photos using only smartphones. No fancy equipment.

Instead, they relied on skills learnt through the Zeal photography course and a healthy dose of natural flair. The results can be seen in This Is Our World, reflecting a wealth of creative talent in the region.

Chanelle says the exhibition is a unique snapshot of Taranaki life.

"During two unprecedented years when Covid dominated the world around us – seen by the people who will help shape its future. We have about 800,000 people of all ages visiting Puke Ariki every year, and our young photographers are set to open their eyes with a new insight on our world."

Zeal Taranaki youth development manager Christina Galley said Zeal believes all taiohi (young people) have innate mana, value and creativity.

"They each have a different perspective on the world and we can learn a lot from their perspective and curiosity. It is a privilege to help taiohi find their voice visually, to see them grow in confidence as they claim their place in the world."

• This Is Our World is on display at Puke Ariki Museum until March 6.