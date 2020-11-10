Novel: Turuturu School teacher aide Justine Olckers publishes second novel

Justine Olckers with her chapbook 'Believe'. Photo/ Supplied.

A Hāwera author's collection of poetry and flash fiction has been published.

Justine Olckers published her book 'Believe' in October. This is the second book Justine has published.

"I wanted to write a novella. Chapbooks are coming back into fashion and people are really enjoying them."

She says the book is a collection of short stories and poetry.

"There's something for everyone in the book. From love poems to fictional stories. The book itself is a combination of genres. It's showing people who I am and how I write."

Justine self-published 'Believe' through eQuBe Publishing.

"Debra Quaadgras of eQuBe Publishing is great. She helped with the editing and motivated me to get the book done. She has been an awesome friend and publisher."

She says she is passionate about writing.

"It's a way to escape to another world and I always enjoy coming up with things. I'm constantly thinking about story ideas."

Justine published her first book 'Letters to Titan' in May.

"I've received a lot of positive feedback. A reader from America says they really enjoyed the story and connected with the characters. I'm working on the sequel."

She is also working on her second chapbook.

"This will be about ways to prevent bullying. It will have a motivational piece inside and two flash fictions. One of the flash fictions is about a pig wanting to be friends with a fox and despite their differences they both realise they are similar."

She says she is wanting to raise awareness about bullying.

"New Zealand has a high bullying rate. I'm dedicating this chapbook to my daughter who has been bullied before. I want to teach people to be kind to one another and it's okay to be unique and speak up about bullying. It doesn't matter who you are or what you look like, you can be friends with anyone."

She says her goal is for her book to be in schools.

"Once it's published it would be great if it was in schools so students have a different way to learn about bullying."

■ The Stratford Press has a copy of 'Believe' to give away to one lucky reader. To enter the draw email alyssa.smith@nzme.co.nz with a name, address and contact phone number. Alternatively give the team a call on 06 969 4021. Entries close Wednesday November 25.