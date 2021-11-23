North Island photographers come together for exhibition

Offshore wind makes for magic surfing conditions near the Waiwhakaiho river mouth in New Plymouth, Taranaki. Photo/ Andy Jackson

North Island photographers are coming together to showcase their work at an upcoming exhibition.

Stratford Fenton Street Arts Collective has hung its new exhibition, Shaft of Light and Shutter Stop, featuring work from photographers from Taranaki, Taupō and Wellington.

Collective co-owner Jo Stallard says the photographers explore how light can evoke an emotional connection with the viewer.

New Plymouth photographer Andy Jackson is showcasing his work at the gallery for the first time.

"Jo approached me to exhibit two pieces.

"Whenever I come through Stratford, I always stop at Fenton Street Art Collective as it's a cool place. There's always awesome artwork and their coffee is delicious."

Andy is a finalist in the New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year.

"I've been a finalist in the competition a number of times but I've never placed. Here's hoping this is the year."

Andy says he'd feel honoured to show his work at Fenton Street Arts Collective.

"Showcasing there again would be a real dream.

Ben Naughton, also from New Plymouth, is showcasing 17 pieces.

"It's my first time showing in Fenton Street Arts Collective. I was going through the Strathmore Saddle and I stopped when I saw someone on the side of the road chipping away at some rock with a chisel. We had a chat and he asked me what I was up to. I told him I'm a photographer and it turns out it was Stuart Greenhill from Fenton Street. He invited me to show my work in the exhibition."

Ben's pieces include landscape and wildlife.

"I take photos of what I appreciate and I hope others will appreciate it as well."

• The exhibition is on display until early January.