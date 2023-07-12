Nominations are now open for the Taranaki Sports Hall of Fame.

The roll call of famous Taranaki sportspeople is now online and set to grow.

Nominations are now open for the Taranaki Sports Hall of Fame, with this year being the first time nominations have been called for since the Hall of Fame was launched in 2009.

In total, since its inception, 12 outstanding Taranaki sportspeople have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Olympian Peter Snell was the last inductee in 2021.

In the past, Hall of Fame inductees were recognised through a display of certificates in the foyer of the Sport Taranaki building, but this year the hall is moving online.

Sport Taranaki chief executive Michael Carr says moving the hall online means it reaches more people and can tell a bigger story.

“There is so much more people can do online. You can watch some of Sir Peter Snell’s races and interviews or hear Stan Lay yarning about his early days in Hāwera cricket before he picked up the javelin.”

He says it’s important the Hall of Fame keeps growing and evolving just as sport and recreation evolve in society.

“We are excited about opening the next chapter of the Taranaki Sports Awards. It is important that as a province we recognise the achievements of those that reach the heights of sporting success and those that through their example, and their mahi in the sporting community, sometimes over many decades is celebrated.”

The recipients will also be acknowledged on site in a visitor’s area upstairs at Sport Taranaki and Michael says he is looking forward to a range of nominations being made.

“The current inductees reflect the often male-dominated, traditional sports which were one reflection of the sporting landscape at the time, I would expect this will continue to evolve with the success of Taranakians on the world stage across all sorts of sporting achievements.”

Clear criteria will aid the decision-making process for a judging panel, which will be the same cross-section of people who judge the annual Taranaki Sports Awards.

Applicants must have represented New Zealand in international competition at a senior/ open level, dedicated service in coaching, management, officiating or administrating at regional, national or international level and be recognised as a Taranaki sportsperson.

If nominees are already in the New Zealand Sporting Hall of Fame they will be granted automatic entry.

Nominations are open until July 28. For more information and nomination forms visit www.sporttaranaki.org.nz.



