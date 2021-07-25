Nominations open for Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards

Nominations have opened for the region's environmental awards.

Nominations have opened for this year's Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards.

The awards recognise efforts to protect and enhance the environment, at both a neighbourhood and regional scale.

The council has presented 313 environmental awards since the programme began in 1993.

The awards have five categories: environmental leadership in business; environmental leadership in dairy farming, sponsored by Fonterra; environmental leadership in land management, sponsored by Corteva; environmental action in the community; and environmental action in education, sponsored by Contact Energy.

Council chairman David MacLeod says the winners have ranged from school students to major corporates, from farmers to iwi and hapū-led initiatives, from district councils to grassroots conservation groups.

"What they have in common is the Taranaki 'get on and do it' attitude. It's a major reason that the region is a great place to live, work and play. People in all walks of life are pulling their weight on behalf of the environment and taking Taranaki forward."

An online nomination form is available on the Council website, www.trc.govt.nz/enter-awards-2021. People can nominate themselves or their organisation, or another person or organisation.

Nominations close on August 24 and the awards will be presented in late October.