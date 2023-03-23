Stratford's new aquatic centre, Wai o Rua, is one of many local projects to benefit from TET funding. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Nominations are now open for the Taranaki Electricity Trust’s triennial election.

Nominations for the six positions on the trust opened on Friday, March 24 and close at noon on Friday, April 21. The six positions are across two wards - three for Ward A, which covers part of the New Plymouth District Council area including Waitara, Uruti and Inglewood, and three for Ward B, covering parts of the Stratford and South Taranaki District Council areas including Stratford and Eltham.

The Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) was formed in 1993 when New Plymouth Energy merged with the Taranaki Electricity Power Board. It receives investment income which is distributed via grants to suitable applicants from the area previously supplied by the Taranaki Electric Power Board.

According to its website, since July 1, 2022, the trust has received 154 applications and approved 120 grants totalling $4,792,877.

Grants in the past have included a grant of $4,260 for the Inglewood Swimming Club to assist with pool hire costs, and $100,000 to the Stratford District Theatre Trust for renovation work.

The trust is a major contributor to large projects across the two wards, with grants including $1 million towards Wai O Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre and $1.5m towards the mondo track in Inglewood, along with $1.7m towards a new sports gymnasium in Waitara.

To be eligible to stand as a trustee, candidates must be enrolled as a parliamentary elector and resident within the respective ward of the TET district. They must be nominated by two parliamentary electors also residing within the respective ward.

Once nominations close, voting papers will be delivered from May 12 to the approximately 20,000 electors in the TET district.

The Details:

What: Nominations now open for TET trustees.

When: Nominations must be in the hands of the electoral officer no later than noon, Friday, April 21.

Where: Download nomination documents from www.taranakielectricitytrust.co.nz/elections or call 0800 922 822 to have one posted out. They are also available by email - contact info@electionservices.co.nz.