Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Ngaere School pupils tackle rock climbing, kayaking at Taranaki camp

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Ngaere School pupil Ricco Johnson, 11, reaches the top of Topec's climbing wall. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Ngaere School pupil Ricco Johnson, 11, reaches the top of Topec's climbing wall. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Ngaere School’s Year 7 and 8 pupils had a fun-filled time at camp last week.

Last week, the pupils were at the Taranaki Outdoor and Pursuits Education Centre (Topec) for the Year 7 and 8 camp. During their stay, pupils went kayaking, river-safe rock climbing and completed bush adventures and team-building exercises.

For Year 7 student Ricco Johnson, 11, a highlight of the camp was the rock wall. He said when he first saw the wall, he was a bit nervous of the height but still decided to give it a go.

“I had planned to only go up a bit but once I was there, I decided to go the whole way to the top.”

He said he was proud that he made it to the top.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I didn’t expect to get that high so I’m really happy.”

Another highlight was spending time in the bush, he said.

“We made huts out of big sticks and logs and then had some roasted marshmallows with a hot drink. That was fun.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Director Christine “Grover” Worsfold said Topec was excited to work with Ngaere School to provide a vibrant outdoor programme that encourages students to develop personally and as a team within a framework of environmental sustainability.

“Over the three days, our instructors saw the Ngaere students challenge themselves with new activities, problem-solving and facing fears to achieve success. They were an amazing group of students who gave everything a go.”

Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press