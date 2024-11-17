Ngaere School pupil Ricco Johnson, 11, reaches the top of Topec's climbing wall. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Ngaere School’s Year 7 and 8 pupils had a fun-filled time at camp last week.

Last week, the pupils were at the Taranaki Outdoor and Pursuits Education Centre (Topec) for the Year 7 and 8 camp. During their stay, pupils went kayaking, river-safe rock climbing and completed bush adventures and team-building exercises.

For Year 7 student Ricco Johnson, 11, a highlight of the camp was the rock wall. He said when he first saw the wall, he was a bit nervous of the height but still decided to give it a go.

“I had planned to only go up a bit but once I was there, I decided to go the whole way to the top.”

He said he was proud that he made it to the top.