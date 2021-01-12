Ngaere School pupils donate food items to Eltham Foodbank

Regan Kelbrick, left, Ricco Johnson, Toby Waite, and Oscar Yarall at Eltham Foodbank.

After reading Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and learning about the Bucket family's situation, children in Room 3 at Ngaere School wondered what they could do to help people in need.

Two children took it upon themselves to take action. They wrote a note to their principal, Megan England, to ask if they could hold a mufti day where everyone could bring along a food item that would be donated to the local foodbank.

They were instantly given the go-ahead. On Friday, December 4, Ricco Johnson and Toby Waite collected all the items from each classroom. The boys then helped deliver over 200 items to Eltham Foodbank, who were very grateful for the donation.