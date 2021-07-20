News from the Whangamomona Republic

A round-up of recent happenings from the Whangamomona Republic.

Kill it and cook it, was the mission for the Wild Food Cook Off held on Sunday night at the Whangamomona Hotel.

Bragging rights as the Republic's MasterChef was on the line so the competition was fierce.

After much deliberation and consultation, Reggie Lark took out the top spot, Abby Alexander second, Tamara Lark third. People's choice went to Hass Herbert with a venison dish.

Max Hutchinson took out best young cook with his Goodbye Pork Pie. Most commercial dish went to Ken Lobb with mussels. President John Herlihy won the most work needed title, which he thought was a bit harsh.

So another good night in the Republic and thanks to the Whangamomona Hotel for organising and running this and supplying some great prizes.

Dean Cup is back. Get out to Whanga on Saturday when holders Whanga's Men in Black take on challengers Strathmore. Kick-off at 1pm. Always a top day out.

Congratulations to Stratford Colts coach Glen Law and his team on taking out the Taranaki rugby title on Saturday against NPOB.

Whanga Pig Hunt takes place on August 19, 20 and 21, with weigh-in on August 21 at the Whanga Domain. Over $10,000 in prizes, so come on out.

Congrats to Rochelle and Jim Bob on the birth of Thomas John; and Lizzy and Lloyd on the arrival of Katie Rose. Also to Bruce and Frona Stockman who have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Top job by all.