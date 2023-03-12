Winner of the open, Mike Fabish (far right), with Ford Alexander and Dean Herlihy, second and third, pictured with Republic president John Herlihy and wife Pat. Photo / Supplied

Winner of the open, Mike Fabish (far right), with Ford Alexander and Dean Herlihy, second and third, pictured with Republic president John Herlihy and wife Pat. Photo / Supplied

What a fantastic turnout at the highly anticipated and hotly contested Whanga Shears held as usual on the last Sunday of February in the Herlihy woolshed.

Competitor numbers were so good that the old evergreens such as Couchie, Clint, Rat, Cop, Porkie and Pa didn’t feel the need to display their skills with the hand piece but did so in the judging.

It was great to see some new faces. The Growing Future Farmers trainees made an excellent job of crutching and presenting the sheep under the tutelage of some locals on the Friday and cocky Shaggy made the smart move to put them under cover that night.

When it came to the crunch, young Maaka Nikau from Tamuranui won the novice section and local Darren Pease won the junior. Peggy Sue showed the Hutchinson cuzzies that it wasn’t all about speed and took home the coveted Wayne Donaldson Trophy for the intermediate event. In the senior section, Clint Hutchinson showed his two boys how it is done, winning the senior title while Mick Fabish took out the open final.

Winner of the Wayne Donaldson Intermediate Trophy, Peggy Sue Tohengaroa, with Max and Liam Hutchinson, second and third respectively. Photo / Supplied

Full results: Unassisted crutching:

1st: Allo Wells, 2nd: Harley Herlihy, 3rd: Shay Jordan .

Assisted crutching:

1st: Jack McFarlane, 2nd: Rose McFarlane, 3rd: Bently Brown

Novice:

1st: Maaka Nikau, 2nd: Ryan Williamson 3rd: Mac Rawlinson

Junior:

1st: Darren Pease, 2nd: Khartelle Phillips 3rd: Dante Hughes

Intermediate:

1st: Peggy Sue Tohengaroa, 2nd: Max Hutchinson 3rd: Liam Hutchinson

Senior:

1st: Clint Hutchinson, 2nd: Shaggy Herlihy, 3rd: Adam Swainson

Open:

1st: Mick Fabish, 2nd: Ford Alexander 3rd: Dean Herlihy

Many thanks once again to the Herlihy clan for supplying the sheep and venue. Thanks also to the generosity of all the sponsors and nice to see some of them on the day. Awesome prizes once again. The day runs like a well-oiled machine. Thanks to all the workers, judges, rousies, pressers, timekeepers, MCs, points ladies, re-hydration experts and master chefs. The culinary fare this year once again hit the spot. I am sure even the vegetarians and vegans would have been tempted.

We have been busy as little bees so far this year in the Republic, with Republic Day, dog trials, shears and coming up on March 18 is the Whanga Trail Bike Ride which is an absolutely epic ride of over 100 kilometres. So get out amongst it. See you there.