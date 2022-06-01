The celebration of Whangamomona is back for 2023. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Thunderbirds are go for Republic Day 2023, So on Saturday, January 21 the borders will be thrown open for all. No passports needed, no border posts, no entry fee.

The Republic decided after the last couple of years everyone deserves a treat.

So come and enjoy a day out in the Republic. Great entertainment and great country tucker.

Congratulations to our Mathew Gower who has been selected for the New Zealand Under 21 Wood Chopping team. They are off to Oz in September and we wish them all the best.

The two Whanga Netball teams are right into their season, with the Wasps playing on Tuesday nights and the Queen Bees on Saturday. Get along and support them when you can. Good on you girls.

All the best to all the Whanga Dog Trial competitors who will be competing in the New Zealand Dog Trials next week in Taumarunui.