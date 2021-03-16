News from the republic: The latest news from Whangamomona

Reuben Pease accepting the Wayne Donaldson Trophy for Intermediate title from Pat Herlihy. Photo / Supplied

We have been busy as bees in the Republic in the last couple of months.

We had another successful Republic Day at end of January and then it was on to the Whanga Dog Trials where the locals once again made it all happen as well as taking out some major prizes.

Next up was the Whanga Trial Bike ride middle of February. This event keeps on getting better and better.

Many thanks to all the landowners who give permission for the ride to go over their land. Without that we would not have a ride. Thanks to all involved before and on the day and to Shelley and Farmlands for their very generous sponsorship, plus huge thanks to all that came, supported and rode really well. You keep that up, we will keep having these rides.

Then suddenly it was the last Sunday in February and you know what that means. Yep the hotly contested Whanga Shears, held as always in Herlihy's woolshed.

It was great to see some new faces with a van load of eager young shearers from Taumaranui and of course all the oldies but goodies were there.

Local lads Max Hutchinson and Reuben Pease took out the novice and junior titles with Reuben also getting his name on the Wayne Donaldson Trophy for the intermediates.

A young fit Forde Alexander from Taumaranui took out the senior title. Lizzy Cop, carrying special cargo, managed to head off her father, much to the crowd's delight.

Forde took on contractor Deano and evergreen Couchie to also add the open title to his name.

Once again massive thanks to Pat, John and the Herlihy whānau for organising this event and to all the sponsors for their very generous donations. And to all who helped out on the day. Especially the masterchefs and rehydration experts who kept everyone in peak form.

The Colin Walter tennis trophy won by Rhys Pratt and Laura Werder sits to the right of the Dean Cup, with both trophies on display at the Whangamomona Hotel. Photo / Supplied

Also bringing another piece of silverware to the Republic is soon to be publican Rhys Pratt and his partner Laura Werder who took out the Colin Walter Tennis trophy, looking good alongside the Dean Cup in the Republic Headquarters. Well done guys.

Whanga Shears results:

Kids crutching:

Assisted: 1st Harley Herlihy, 2nd Max Hutchinson

Unassisted: 1st Gevo Hughs

Novice shearing:

1st Max Hutchinson, 2nd Teanna Phillips, 3rd Mike Rata

Junior Shearing:

1st Reuben Pease, 2nd Khartelle Phillips, 3rd Gevo Hughs

Intermediate shearing:

1st Reuben Pease, 2nd Peggy Sue Tohengaroa

Senior shearing:

1st Forde Alexander, 2nd Shaggy Herlihy, 3rd Jim Bob McFarlane

Open shearing:

1st Forde Alexander, 2nd Deano Herlihy, 3rd Couchie