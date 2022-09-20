Authors Ben Brown and Cristina Sanders (centre) visited Pembroke School pupils and teachers. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

New Zealand storytellers, illustrators and authors visited Taranaki schools this week to instil a love of reading and storytelling.

Award-winning author and inaugural NZ Reading Ambassador for Children / Te Awhi Rito Ben Brown, Wellington historical fiction writer Cristina Sanders, Penguin Random House NZ managing editor Stuart Lipshaw and Tania Sickling visited different schools around the region this week.

The Storylines runs Story Tours to different parts of the country each year. The guests visit different schools, early childhood centres and community venues to reach communities across the country.

The aim of the Storylines National Story Tours is to connect young readers with New Zealand's children's and young adult writers, illustrators, poets and storytellers, to share the enjoyment of books and reading.

Ben Brown visited Pembroke School on Wednesday alongside Cristina Sanders to talk to the pupils.

Ben (Ngāti Mahuta, Ngāti Koroki, Ngāti Paoa) says he was pleased to visit the school.

"I was last in Stratford back in 2010. I always love visiting the little towns across Taranaki."

Nieve Rayner (10) from Rimu class says the visit was interesting and she learnt how telling stories and reading can be beneficial.

"By reading and listening to stories you're engaging with the world and listening to stories."

Ben says as well as sharing the importance of reading, he also wants to get across the importance of storytelling.

"The stories we hear shape our perception of the world and I think we're blessed to be able to share stories with others. We all love stories and they can do so much good for people."

Stories and words are beautiful things, and can be used to teach lessons, Ben says.

"I remember the stories I was told and the lessons that were woven into them. I used to love hearing stories that explained how the world works and how we're involved with it. Stories contain metaphors in metaphors and show kids their value is important."

Izzy Single, (10) from Kowahi class, says the presentation was fascinating.

Izzy says she found the books written by Ben and Cristina "interesting. I like to write so it inspired me to write more stories".