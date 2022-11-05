The New Zealand Tattoo and Art Festival will feature live performances, food trucks, stalls, and over 250 artists ready to tattoo. Photo/ Unsplash

More than 250 tattoo artists are getting ready to travel to New Plymouth.

At the end of the month, the artists, national and international, will be at the 10th New Zealand Tattoo and Art Festival ready to tattoo.

Organiser Brent Taylor says he's excited to welcome back artists after a two-year hiatus.

"Everyone's looking forward to travelling to New Plymouth for this event, it's going to be big."

People will be able to welcome back tattoo artists who have attended previous festivals, including Dan Smith, ex-artist from LA Ink.

"He attended the first festival and he's coming back for the 10th, which is pretty exciting. He's attended six of the festivals so far and we're happy to welcome him back for our 10th birthday. We have so many returning artists and new ones as well."

New to the festival this year is New York tattooist Rose Hardy, who was featured on the Netflix show Tattoo Redo.

"A lot of people told me they're looking forward to seeing her so that's going to be exciting. We also have Ink Master star Erin Chance joining us this year."

While people are waiting to be tattooed, they can watch one of the FMX or BMX shows, he says.

"This year for the first time we have a mega ramp, and three riders from Nitro Circus will be there to conquer it."

People can also visit one of the retailers that will have stalls set up at the event, and get food from one of the many food trucks.

There will also be plenty of live entertainment, with Drum and Bass band The Upbeats, DJ EMWA and Head Like a Hole performing throughout the weekend.

"For $30 a person and children under 14 free, it really is a lot of value for your money. There's plenty to look forward to and so much to do, it really is a full festival."

The Details:

What: 2022 New Zealand Tattoo and Art Festival.

When: Saturday, November 26, 11am-10pm, Sunday, November 27, 11am-7pm.

Where: TSB Stadium, New Plymouth.

Tickets: Tickets are available via Ticketek. All tickets purchased for the 2021 festival are valid for this year's event.