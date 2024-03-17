This 1963 photo of a Callender Motorcycles Bradford, with worker Ray "Baldy" Christiansen's TQ midget on the back, was taken at Waiwakaiho Speedway in New Plymouth.

A collection of vintage cars and trucks will be in Stratford this month.

Sixty members from the Jowett Car Club of New Zealand will be cruising into town for the club’s annual national rally, which celebrates the Jowett car brand.

Jowett cars and trucks were produced in Bradford, Britain, from 1906 until production stopped in 1953.

Club member Laurie Callender from Tariki says he looks forward to the vehicles coming to town. Laurie joined the national club five years ago. He says his appreciation for Jowett cars and trucks came from his father, Johnny Callender.

“In the sixties, my dad owned a Bradford truck for his Callender Motorcycles business. He would pick up bikes and take TQ (three-quarter) midgets to the Speedway in Waiwhakaiho.”

Laurie is now repurposing his own Bradford truck ready for future events and displays.

“It’s a long process. I started working on the truck when I joined the club. The end goal is to have a TQ midget on the back for display purposes. This will be great as I’m also a member of the Taranaki Historic Speedway Association.”

While his truck won’t be ready for the national rally, he says, he looks forward to catching up with people during the evening functions.

“It’ll be good to see everyone again. The last rally was in Motueka, with the event alternating between the North and South Island. This is the second time it’s come to Taranaki.”

It’s also the chance to see other Bradford trucks, says Laurie.

“This will be helpful as I work on my truck.”

He says the best day to see the cars up close is on Saturday when the vehicles will be parked in the Stratford War Memorial carpark.

“They’ll be there for an hour before they continue with their scheduled events and functions. I hope the people come out and take a look at these gorgeous cars.”

The Details:

What: Jowett Car Club of New Zealand National Rally 2024 public display

When: Saturday, March 23, 9am-10.30am

Where: War Memorial carpark, Miranda St, Stratford











