Sarah Walker was named Taranaki's top check-out operator at the Foodstuffs North Islands annual Checker of the Year Competition. Photo / Alyssa Smith

When purchasing your groceries at Stratford New World, there’s a high chance they are being scanned by the best of the best.

Stratford New World team member Sarah Walker was named Taranaki’s top check-out operator at the Foodstuffs North Island’s annual Checker of the Year Competition last night.

At the event, checkout operators from New World and Pak’nSave stores across the Taranaki region went till-to-till, judged on their speed, accuracy, their conversational skills and more.

She wasn’t the only Stratford winner on the night, with colleagues Xanda Kerr second, Nellie Bean sixth and Jo Hare in eighth position.

Sarah says she is proud of the win.

“It’s something I wasn’t expecting at all. However, I believe the time I spent polishing my skills gave me the needed confidence going into the competition.”

She started working at the store in June 2020.

“I then took a short break to study for a teaching certificate. I found that I missed retail and the lovely customers so I came back full-time in 2021.”

She took home a certificate and a wireless headset, along with a guaranteed spot in the finals, which take place in Auckland later this year.

New World Stratford also took home the prize for Best Dressed Supporters after dressing up as kiwifruit for the night which had an “iconic” theme.

Owner-operators Dan and Rebecca Harris say they are proud of the team.

Rebecca says credit must be given to Kerryn Coull for the extra hours she has put into training staff as well as making the “award-winning” kiwifruit costumes.

“She’s our trainer extraordinaire who has done extra training with our team members on what great customer service is.”



