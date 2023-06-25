Stratford High School principal Cameron Stone pictured with the representatives from the businesses and organisations that helped fund or make the swings. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The rain couldn’t dampen the excitement for some very excited Stratford High School students last week.

After over a year-and-a-half of planning, fundraising and waiting, a new swing set was unveiled at the school’s Te Rangimarie unit.

Te Rangimarie head of department Tracey Herewini-Davis says the swings will be enjoyed by students for years to come.

“Swings help regulate emotions using movement. Swinging is something everyone enjoys and it’s great we now have this asset for our students.”

Mondy and his parents, Gail and Tim Breakwell, try out the new swing. Photo / Jeanette Bell

She says the idea for the swing set came from a local family.

“Tim and Gail Breakwell’s son Mondy started in our class two years ago. He has autism. His parents told me he loves to swing, and suggested a swing set would be a great addition to our unit for current and future students. It has a lot of self-regulation benefits and we agreed a set of swings would be a good idea.”

Tim and Gail researched different swing types for the school and recommended a lilypad swing and two classic swings, says Tracey.

“The lilypad swing can fit three students at a time and the other two swings are the classic type of swing. We approached Red Jacket Engineering Services to do the design for us, which they did free of charge.”

With the idea and design then sorted, the next step was finding the budget for the project. The swings alone cost $4300, says Tracey, not including labour, fencing and other requirements.

“Team HOPE funded the swings and Goldpine funded the poles for the swing structure. Willie Banks and the Stratford Basketball Association organised a one-day basketball camp for us and raised $600 through it. Willie’s son Tyler was in our class. Students, staff and families raised $600 by washing cars at last year’s TARGA Rally. The Mellowpuff Trust donated playground bark for the area. Brad Gibbons and his son Daniel put in the fence and built the structure of the swing, only charging us for some of the work, not the full cost.”

Gail Breakwell (left) and Te Rangimarie Head of Department Tracey Herewini-Davis. Photo / Jeanette Bell

At the unveiling Te Rangimarie students gave out handwritten thank you cards to the organisations that helped with the project.

Stratford High School principal Cam Stone said the school is grateful for the support.

“This project is a great example of community helping us to provide energy and enthusiasm for our students to create a beautiful life for them. I’d like to thank everyone involved in making this project a reality.”

Tracey says the ceremony was fantastic.

“It was good to have everyone in one room so we could thank them for the time, energy and money they put into this project.”

Year 11 Ruby Peters (16) presenting flowers to Te Rangimarie Head of Department Tracey Herewini-Davis. Photo / Alyssa Smith








