New Plymouth District Council'ss TSB Festival of Lights Winter Pop-Up is returning to New Plymouth over the Matariki long weekend. Photo / Charlotte Curd

New Plymouth District Council'ss TSB Festival of Lights Winter Pop-Up is returning to New Plymouth over the Matariki long weekend. Photo / Charlotte Curd

New Plymouth District Council’s TSB Festival of Lights Winter Pop-Up is returning.

The free pop-up event will run on July 13-16, coinciding with the Matariki long weekend. There will be eight light installations from Huatoki Plaza to the Coastal Walkway in central New Plymouth, accompanied by live performances, kai and whānau-friendly entertainment.

This is the second time the event has taken place, with the pop-up debuting in 2022. The 2022 festival received a 92 per cent satisfaction rate, attracting an estimated 15,000 locals and out-of-town visitors.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says in the depths of winter, this will be a shining light for residents and local businesses as people flood into the central city.

The full entertainment line-up and lighting trail details will be announced in the coming weeks at festivaloflights.nz.