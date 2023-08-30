The event is always popular, with shoppers enjoying the chance to taste, try, smell and see the wide range of items available.

The event is always popular, with shoppers enjoying the chance to taste, try, smell and see the wide range of items available.

A popular shopping and lifestyle event for women is back in Taranaki this September.

The New Plymouth Women’s Lifestyle Expo will bring together 120 of the best lifestyle companies under one roof at the TSB Stadium.

The range of exhibitors means there is something to suit every taste, say organisers, with artisan goods and gifts, eco-friendly essentials, pamper and beauty products all featured.

The expo features the best of local companies alongside a number of national companies who will travel to New Plymouth specifically for the event, taking the opportunity to show off their products to the Taranaki market.

Renee Murray, NZME event director, says the expo makes for a perfect girls’ day out, with attendees able to enjoy leisurely wandering between exhibitors, tasting, trying, smelling and seeing the various products for themselves.

“It’s been incredible seeing our communities coming together to support local. We are so pleased to be able to provide an opportunity for Kiwi businesses and local Taranaki companies to connect with thousands of women.”

Shoppers can sip and taste their way around the stalls, before deciding what products they want to buy to try more of at home.

Renee says she is confident people will find plenty to love amongst the stalls this year, with some great new businesses featured alongside annual favourites.

“We have some incredible companies exhibiting this year, from young entrepreneurs to larger well-known brands. There are some amazing new businesses like Dust & Glow, a sustainable beauty brand who offer powder-based beauty solutions from shampoo to cleansers, The Book Shoppe, a book subscription giftbox, and Sweat Sisters & Co, New Zealand’s home of activewear that celebrates body positivity and self-confidence.”

The expo includes an Artisan Zone, which will include artisan crafters from all over New Zealand with unique products including soaps and organic beauty goods, jewellery, original art, home decor, clothing and more.

Appreciating that shopping, pampering, trying and testing can be hard work, Renee says the expo Taste Zone (a mini food show) will be on hand to offer pick-me-ups, tasty treats and bites to keep shoppers going.

There they will be able to sample an array of gourmet food and beverages with everything from gin and vodka to gourmet meat products, boutique condiments, dairy-free cheese, gourmet cookies, limoncello, liqueurs, cocktail garnishes and so much more, giving them the chance to try before buying what they love to take away and enjoy at home.

The Details

What: New Plymouth Women’s Lifestyle Expo

When: Saturday, September 16, 10am-5pm and Sunday, September 17, 10am-4pm.

Where: TSB Stadium, New Plymouth

Tickets: Available via ticketek.co.nz or at the door on the day.

More info: www.facebook.com/WomensLifestyleExpo or www.womenslifestyleexpo.co.nz

Win: Be in to win with NZME Stratford Press and the New Plymouth Women’s Lifestyle Expo. To enter our draw to win a double pass to the expo, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with the word expo in the subject line. Pop your name and contact phone number in the email and you are in to win. We will pull out a couple of winners over the next week, with a final draw closing at noon, Thursday, September 14. One entry per person please.