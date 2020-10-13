New Plymouth Women's Lifestyle Expo returns for 2020

Rachel Gillet and Amy Spencer at their stall at last year's Women's Lifestyle Expo in New Plymouth.

The New Plymouth Women's Lifestyle Expo is returning for 2020, bringing together 120 lifestyle companies under one roof for the weekend of October 17 and 18 at TSB Stadium.

The expo will have something for everyone's taste. Whether you are looking for the perfect gift for a friend or family member with the unique range of artisan craft and giftware, after a bit of pampering for yourself, or need to stock up on your eco-friendly essentials, you can be sure you'll find what you need.

The best of local companies will be exhibiting at the expo, alongside a number of national companies who will travel to New Plymouth especially for the event. It's the perfect opportunity for a girls' day out, or to treat yourself to a day leisurely wandering between exhibitors.

Renee Murray, NZME event director, says, "It's been incredible seeing our communities coming together to support local. We are so pleased to be able to hold events here in New Zealand and provide an opportunity for Kiwi businesses and local Taranaki companies to connect with thousands of women.

"We have always been well supported by the community and this year we encourage the people of New Plymouth to attend the show and support Kiwi businesses after what has been a deeply challenging time for many."

Renee says the event's aim to have as wide a range of companies involved as possible due to the diversity and varying interests of those who attend.

"In previous years it's been great seeing women of all ages and from all walks of life visit the show, from teenagers and young women, to mothers and grandmothers, and friends simply enjoying each other's company".

The popular Craft Zone will include artisan crafters from all over New Zealand with unique products including soaps and beauty products, jewellery, original art, home decor, beeswax wraps and more.

Appreciating that shopping, tasting, trying and testing can be hard work, the expo Taste Zone will be on hand to offer pick-me-ups, tasty treats and bites to keep you going.

Every woman deserves a little pampering, so why not enjoy some 'me time' and treat yourself in one of the pamper lounges. Indulge in a relaxing massage, or get your gorgeous locks styled.

■ The expo is happening on Saturday, October 17 (10am to 5pm) and Sunday, October 18 (10am to 4pm) at TSB Stadium in New Plymouth. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door all weekend for $10 per person. Children under 12 are free. Follow the buzz on the Women's Lifestyle Expo Facebook Page or find out more on the website.

Be in to win: The Stratford Press has some tickets to the expo to give away to some lucky readers. To be in to win, simply call 06 969 4024 and leave your name and contact phone number by noon, Friday, October 16.