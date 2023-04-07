Brayden Kennard, 13, with his medal after completing the New Plymouth Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon.

“Brayden thrives in outdoor activities and the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon gives him, and other kids like him, the chance to succeed and be a winner.”

Brayden Kennard,11, from Devon Intermediate School has ADHD and while that does make school work difficult, it doesn’t stop him from exceeding in sports, says his mum Stacey, with Brayden playing netball, cricket, and taking part in the 2023 Taranaki Weetbix Kids Tryathlon.

Stacey and Mark, Brayden’s dad, were at the event cheering him on as he swam, biked, and ran his way to the finish line. Stacey says Brayden excels at outdoor activities and always looks forward to the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon.

For the event, Brayden had to swim 200m, bike 8.5m and then run 1.5km. This was his first year taking part in the longer course, and Brayden says he enjoyed every minute of it.

“I had a lot of fun. I think my favourite part was the biking. I also liked having the T-shirt and receiving a medal.”

Each participant felt like a star and meet some of New Zealand’s sporting heroes with Junior Oceanic triathlete Luke Kuggeleijn, NZ Māori team basketballer Aaron Bailey-Nowell, and Black Sticks hockey player Holly Pearson there to cheer the young triathletes on.”

This was Brayden’s second official Tryathlon event.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, I did my own triathlon at home.”

Stacey says the triathlon is inclusive fun and gives every child the chance to be a winner.

“This is a wonderful event that accepts all kids, no matter what challenges they face in life and in the classroom, they give it their 100 per cent and there is no judging of your place or how good you are because every child is equal with every other.”