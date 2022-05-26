The concert takes place at the New Plymouth Golf Club. Photo/ Google

New Plymouth will have a taste of the 60s at an upcoming concert.

Operatunity is bringing the Sensational 60's tour to New Plymouth in August.

Managing director and singer Susan Boland says with the impact of Covid-19, and over 300 concerts and 60 music trips cancelled in the past two years, Operatunity has had to rethink its concerts for 2022.

"With planning taking up to six months in advance, we had to work out how we could provide music for our senior audiences, work for our artists and much-needed income for our company with no idea when we would be out of the red setting and be able to do concerts again.

"So Concert of Notes was born."

Concerts of Notes are presented as special events in iconic venues and with limited audience capacity.

In a normal year, Operatunity presents over 200 professional daytime concerts nationally with audiences of 500-900 people at any one concert.

Susan says the Concerts of Note provide a safer concert experience limited to just 100 people and this means they can go ahead at any alert level setting.

"We want to give our seniors something really special to look forward to. Many have been locked down for months, if not years, and are suffering from isolation and mental stress, so we are presenting an event like concert with lots of special extras and surprises. We want our audiences to feel really spoiled and loved and come away having had a great time."

Sensational 60s tours nationally from July 21–August 26.

Kiwi Icons Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Karl Perigo, Pat Urlich and band twist and shout to hits by The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Johnny Cash, The Beach Boys and more, all at iconic venues like Ellerslie Racecourse, Mission Estate, The Boatshed Wellington Harbour, vineyards, yacht clubs, and golf clubs.

New Plymouth audiences will enjoy a great 60s vibe in August at New Plymouth Golf Club where tea and coffee and a selection of sweet and savoury refreshments will be served after the concert with the artists. The concert will be at 10am.

The venue will be dressed up 60s style and the concert will have a pulsating 60s feel with hits such as I'm a Believer, I heard it through the Grapevine, (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Bridge over Troubled Water, The Sound of Silence, The Twist, Hey Jude, Good Vibrations and so many more! "

"We won't be doing our job if we don't get everyone up dancing and feeling like they have stepped back into the 60s!", says singer Karl Perigo.

"We can't wait to be back singing again."

The Details:

What: Sensational 60's

When: August 4, 10am.

Where: New Plymouth Golf Club.

Booking: visit www.operatunity.co.nz