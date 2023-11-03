The Junction resource recovery manager Doug Hopkins.

New Plymouth’s zero waste hub is shining a light on upcycling.

The Junction has former industrial-grade theatre lamps from the New Plymouth District Council’s Bowl of Brooklands and TSB Showplace for sale at its Reuse Shop. Each one has a bespoke tripod of reused rimu and has been rewired so it takes a five-watt LED bulb rather than the original one-kilowatt incandescent bulb.

The Junction resource recovery manager Doug Hopkins says the theatre lights are exactly what The Junction is about.

“It’s about bringing fresh ideas to reuse and utilising our fantastic community to create a unique and desirable product. They’re safe for the home and sustainable. This has been a fantastic collaboration, with the proceeds contributing to the employment opportunities provided by WISE Charitable Trust at The Junction.”

Two of the lights have already sold at The Junction and more are coming into the shop as they are converted.

Converting the lights was a team project, involving WISE Charitable Trust and New Plymouth MenzShed with electrical support from NPE-Tech and Laser Electrical.

The council’s sustainability and engagement manager Amy Brasch says the initiative is a great example of how a little creativity and thought can go a long way.

“The switch to energy-efficient LED lighting at the Showplace also highlights that our community is on the right track for becoming a sustainable lifestyle capital.”