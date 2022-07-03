Rotokare Tennis Club will have international standard courts laid down by the end of the year. Photo/ LDV Photography

Rotokare Tennis Club will have international standard courts laid down by the end of the year. Photo/ LDV Photography

Tennis courts identical to Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne will be laid down in New Plymouth by the end of the year.

The Rotokare Tennis Club has started to fundraise for the installation of a new Plexicushion tennis court in December – the first of its kind in Taranaki. Most clubs have Plexipave or Astroturf courts, which are harder in comparison.

At a price tag of $48,000, the club has already chipped in more than half of the funds and is seeking the rest from the community.

Rotokare club captain Shane Devlin says he's confident the $20,000 required will be raised.

"Tennis is a popular sport here. I don't think it matters if you're a Rotokere member or not, there will be passionate people here that want to throw a few dollars at it. It won't take much."

He says the club has done the hard part by paying $28,000 already.

The purpose of the new court will aid junior development, so they are playing on the same surface as international players.

The club has plenty of space for it with six all-weather Astroturf courts and a concrete surface at their Westown site.

"To have the hard court will bring a whole dimension to the club. It will be something brand new for Taranaki, there never been an international surface here that I'm aware of."

The new surface is a blue rubberised hardcourt underneath with multiple layers to provide a cushioning effect. Devlin said it will be better for the body.

It will also provide a consistent bounce compared to Astroturf, grass and concrete surfaces.

"Those can be unpredictable inconsistencies, but these true hard courts the bounce is very pure."

Devlin has experienced the same surface in Auckland and Wellington. He said players don't appreciate the quality until they've played on it.

With the Soffe Cup competition predicted to start in October, tennis won't be played on the new court until the New Year.