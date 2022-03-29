Natasha Gouldsbury, 17, is competing at the ISA Junior Surfing Champs in May. Photo / Inside Taranaki

A New Plymouth surfer is hoping to ride the waves to success at an international competition.

Natasha Gouldsbury, 17, was selected for New Zealand's under-18 surfing team competing in the International Surfing Association Junior Surfing Championships in May.

She says she is thrilled to be part of the team.

"I'm super-excited and what makes it better is my best friend, Skylar McFetridge, is competing as well. She is in the under-16 division."

To get selected, Natasha had to perform well at the National Surfing Championships in January and the Billabong Grom Series in February.

"They selected the teams based on who achieved good results at these competitions. It feels like all of the hard work has paid off."

Natasha first started surfing six and a half years ago when she lived in Levin.

"My dad Shaun was a surfer and my first board was a soft-top he purchased for me. We moved to New Plymouth four years ago and I joined the New Plymouth Surfriders Club. They're the main club I go through at competitions. They've been very supportive with not only this competition, but my whole surfing career."

Throughout her career, Natasha has surfed many international waves.

"I competed in Australia at the Occy Grom competition in 2018 and then in 2019, I competed at the ISA World Surfing Games in the under-16 division. I'm happy to have this experience coming into my next international competition.

The ISA Junior Surfing Championships take place in El Salvador, a country in Central America, and to get there, Natasha needs help.

"I need to raise $8000 to cover travel, accommodation, entry fees, coaches and a team kit. We've applied for grants, but I also want to do some fundraising myself. I've set up a Givealittle page to raise some money."

Natasha is thankful to all those supporting her on her journey to the championships.

"My sponsors have jumped on board by raffling artwork and there is a wetsuit being sold on my behalf. I'm so grateful for all those helping me. I wouldn't be here without that continued support."

To support Natasha, click here