A New Plymouth woman is urging Taranaki people to support this year's Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's Pink Ribbon Street Appeal.

Sieni Richardson lost her sister Maria to breast cancer in 2017 and says the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal is close to her heart.

"Keeping Maria's memory alive is why I'm volunteering for the second time. I've lost my sister but I've gained something valuable, she gave me the determination to be strong and give things a go, and I'm encouraging others to get involved too," she says.

Sieni says she also collects to raise awareness.

"If I can help one woman make the decision to go for a mammogram a priority so she can have more time with her loved ones, then I'm making a contribution in a meaningful way."

Breast cancer is the leading cause of death for New Zealand women under 65 and every year around 80 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Taranaki region.

Each October, around 10,000 volunteers take to the streets to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's work in research, education, advocacy and patient support.

The charity is still looking for volunteers to collect across Taranaki and the deadline to sign up is midday on October 27.

Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, says the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal is one of the biggest fundraisers.

"Last year it couldn't go ahead in many places due to Covid-19 restrictions. As a charity that receives no government funding, that's taken a huge toll on our programmes at a time when we're facing increasing demand for our support services."

Ah-Lean says it is thanks to the goodwill of New Zealanders that the organisation can be there for patients during their treatment and recovery, fund innovative research to find new breakthroughs and educate women about the importance of early detection.

"So please, show your support by giving two hours to shake a pink bucket, or donate generously to a Pink Ribbon collector near you."

■ People can sign up for a two-hour collection shift in their area at pinkribbonvolunteer.org.nz before October 27 midday. The appeal runs on October 28 and 29.