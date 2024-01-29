Max as Frankie in the 2023 Invercargill production of Jersey Boys. Photo / Caleb Lay

The chance to play Frankie Valli in New Plymouth Operatic’s production of Jersey Boys was an opportunity not to be missed for 23-year-old Max Beal.

Upon his successful casting as Frankie in the upcoming production at Taranaki’s TSB Showplace, the Dunedin singer and performer has moved to Taranaki, taking up a job in the insurance industry in the region as well as the role in Jersey Boys.

Max is no stranger to musical theatre, nor the role of Frankie specifically, having studied voice at Otago University before performing in a range of musical theatre shows in New Zealand.

His theatre credits include Patsy in Spamalot, Rapunzel’s prince in Into the Woods, Mickey in Blood Brothers, Richard “King Dick” Seddon in That Bloody Woman, Billy Flynn in Chicago and Mortiz Stiefel in Spring Awakening. Max also played the role of Frankie Vallie in both the Dunedin and Invercargill productions of Jersey Boys last year.

Max was a keen drama student in his high school years, and won the top subject scholarship award for gaining the top mark in the 2017 New Zealand scholarship drama examinations. He also was one of 24 young New Zealanders selected by the Shakespeare Globe Centre to go to the Globe Theatre in London in 2018.

He says he is “thrilled” to have the opportunity to reprise the role of Frankie in Taranaki and looking forward to getting to know his new home region and work team, as well as the cast and crew of the show.

Auditions for the remaining Jersey Boys roles are to take place on February 10 and 11, with rehearsals set to start soon after.

The 2024 New Plymouth Operatic season of Jersey Boys, directed by Carolyn Murphy, is to run from July 4-20 at the TSB Showplace, with tickets on sale now through Ticketek.

The Details

What: NPOS season of Jersey Boys

When: July 4-20. Auditions February 10 and 11.

Where: TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Detials: Tickets via Ticketek. Register online for an audition slot at www.npos.co.nz