The New Plymouth Old Boys team won the Bayleys Premier One Netball League final. Photo / Ken Davies

For the first time since 2009, New Plymouth Old Boys have won the Bayleys Premier One Netball League final.

The team beat Tysons Toa 46-45. Old Boys came in strong from the start, leading 25-19 at halftime. They continued their lead throughout, but fatigue kicked in slightly in the final quarter, giving Tysons a chance to fight back. Fortunately for Old Boys, it wasn’t enough.

New Plymouth Old Boys captain Jamie “Jimmy” Te Pau Konui says the team were “ecstatic” to win.

“They came on to court believing they would win, and that didn’t change. They had all trained so hard, and particularly over the last four weeks. The amount of work the team put in was phenomenal. Thanks so much to our coach Kristie Rei, who really drove the belief in the team and allowed each player the space to shine.”

Liahna Smith received Most Valued Player for her performance in the Bayleys Premier One Netball League final. Photo / Ken Davies

Liahna Smith was recognised as the Most Valued Player, playing as wing attack for the first half then centre in the second half.

Ariki Pullen scored 31 of 42 attempted goals, with Vanessa Weir scoring seven out of 15 and Courtney Barnes scoring eight of 12 attempted goals.

New Plymouth Old Boys' Ariki Pullen being guarded by Tysons' Dominic Williams-Riding and Sarah Moller. Photo / Ken Davies

The Premier Two final was also a very close game, with The Locals beating Tysons Korimako 52-51 and Nikki Katene from The Locals winning Most Valued Player. At the Premier Three final, New Plymouth Girls High School beat Stratford Eltham (SERSC) 46-37. Harper Leatuafi from NPGHS was chosen as Most Valued Player.