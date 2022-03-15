Shane Kidby is traversing the coastline of New Zealand on foot. Photo/ Supplied

A New Plymouth man is walking the coastline of New Zealand to support organisations close to his heart.

In July 2021, Shane Kidby started walking the coastline to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand and Taranaki Retreat.

"It's been a lifelong dream of mine since I was a kid. My brother and I would talk about it all the time, as much as I'm doing this for me, I'm doing it for him as well."

Shane lost his brother at age 9 to cystic fibrosis.

"I want cystic fibrosis families to have their loved ones here with them for many happy years. I want to be a part of that change, and that is why I am Walking With Wings to raise funds to help those affected by cystic fibrosis."

Supporting Taranaki Retreat was an easy decision, he says.

"I wanted to support a local organisation and the Taranaki Retreat does amazing work. I'm familiar with the mental health battles experienced as a consequence of life. This adventure is part of my grander plan to live life with purpose and help others find theirs."

Shane started the walk at Cape Reinga in 2021.

"I walked 170km down the coast. When the level 4 lockdown hit, I had to leave and then because Auckland remained in level 4 I couldn't return. I walked from New Plymouth to Wellington. In total I've walked around 700km."

To complete the journey, Shane will have to walk around 8500km, which will take him more than two years.

"I've done a lot of physio and gym work, and walked with a heavy bag to get ready for the journey."

He says the walk has been put on hold.

"I went to the doctors to check my health and I'm currently waiting until I'm better to start walking again."

He says the walk has been hard, both physically and emotionally, but rewarding.

"I've met a lot of amazing people and the views are absolutely stunning. I've gotten to see so much of our beautiful country."

He's raised over $7000 on his givealittle page. The funds go towards equipment for the walk, and to the organisations.

"I've also been selling T-shirts and jerseys, and Shining Peak Brewery had a fundraising month for us, where we received 5 per cent of beer revenues. I appreciate all the support I've received. Every little bit helps."

• To donate, visit givealittle.co.nz/cause/walking-with-wings-for-cystic-fibrosis-and-mental