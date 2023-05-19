The New Plymouth couple celebrated the win with a nice lunch.

A New Plymouth couple are celebrating a $1 million Lotto First Division win.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, won the amount in Wednesday night’s draw. They are regular players who say the win “will help make life easier”.

The man bought a Triple Dip from the supermarket on Monday and kept it folded safe in his wallet until Thursday morning.

“I got up around 5.30 and made myself a cup of tea. I was scrolling through the news and read that someone from New Plymouth had won $1 million, which got my attention. Then when I read it had been sold at The Valley Countdown I ran to get my wallet from my car and check my numbers.”

He says he was shocked to see all his numbers match.

“I rushed to show my wife. She couldn’t believe it either, but after she checked the numbers and saw them all line up, she just said oh my gosh.”

The man waited until the shops opened before heading down to claim his win, but he said he was still not 100 per cent sure.

Afterwards, with his win confirmed, he and his wife went out for lunch to celebrate their win.

“We were going to get a sandwich, but we thought we should treat ourselves to something a bit nicer.”

The winning Lotto First Division ticket was sold at The Valley Countdown in New Plymouth for the draw on Wednesday, May 17.