TSB Festival of Lights is named New Zealand's favourite event. Photo/ Charlotte Curd

New Plymouth District Council's (NPDC) TSB Festival of Lights has officially been crowned New Zealand's Favourite Event.

The free annual event took home the award and the title of Best Local Government Event at last night's New Zealand Event Association (NZEA) Awards. It was one of 40 events nominated in 17 categories.

NPDC also took home the title of Best Event Use of Technology for Oxfam Trailwalker 2021, for a custom GIS mapping solution created for Oxfam Aotearoa.

Both events have been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions but are ready for a strong comeback.

In June, the TSB Festival of Lights held its first Winter Pop-Up event in New Plymouth's city centre. More than 15,000 visitors braved the cold over the four-day event.

The summer festival attracts up to 150,000 people to New Plymouth's Pukekura Park, and features lighting installations, live entertainment, food and family activities, while the charity endurance event attracts 320 teams and their support crew from across the country.

Decided by public vote, the festival also took the title of New Zealand's Favourite Event, recognition that the community festival remains an important asset for our district, says NPDC's venues and events lead Helena Williams.

"This award is proof that we have a world-class event in our own backyard. The TSB Festival of Lights is much-loved by local residents but also attracts visitors from throughout the world, so it is a major boost for our economy.

"Our team put in the hours year-round to deliver world-class events and have worked hard for this recognition."