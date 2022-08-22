NPDC proposes to increase road users' safety by realigning the Devon/Blagdon/South intersection and removing the ability to turn right into and out of Blagdon Rd. Photo/ Supplied

The New Plymouth District Council is seeking feedback on a proposed safety upgrade for one of the district's high crash intersections.

The proposed plan includes realigning the Devon (SH45)/Blagdon/South intersection and removing the ability to turn right into and out of Blagdon Rd.

Rui Leitao, New Plymouth District Council manager of transport, says the intersection has one of the worst crash histories in the district with 18 crashes in the last five years.

"We're proposing to remove the slip lane and shift the South Rd intersection westward. The new layout would improve safety and reduce the risk of a crash."

The proposal from the council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is part of a larger road safety upgrade at Blagdon that includes building cycle lanes to fill a gap in the cycle lane network between Belair Ave and Stuart Place and building a crossing point outside Blagdon shops to make it safer for pedestrians.

Rui says there are schools further along South Rd and towards town, and it's vital that kids and other riders have a safe cycling network.

"Road space is tight in this section of Devon St West so we'd have to remove the parking spaces opposite the shops to make room for the cycle lanes. This is a busy stretch of road near a lot of schools and the upgrade has to balance the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and motorists within the budget available."

The project would be fully funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency if approved by the council after consultation.

More details about the proposed safety upgrades and a feedback form are online at npdc.govt.nz/HaveYourSay. Feedback closes on Friday, September 9.