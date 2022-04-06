Mangorei Road is a high-traffic area, especially before and after school. Photo / Supplied

New Plymouth District Council is planning to make the school run safer around New Plymouth Girls' High.

A safety upgrade is being proposed along Mangorei Road between the Northgate intersection and Warangi Street.

The upgrade would include the installation of a pedestrian crossing with traffic lights and an off-road dedicated cycle lane.

In the five years up to April 2021, this key commuter route has seen 14 crashes - not including those at the Mangorei/Northgate intersection - one involving a cyclist, and many more near misses.

NPDC Transport Manager Rui Leitao says it's a high-traffic road with lots going on before and after school, as well as during weekend sports.

"We want to make this section safer for all road users, especially the school's students, while keeping the traffic flowing."

Other aspects being proposed as part of this safety upgrade include wider cycle lanes painted on the roads, a right-turn bay for northbound traffic turning onto Rimu Street, maintaining the majority of the on-street car parking, and building partially recessed parking bays.

NPDC also plans improvements to the south of Warangi Street, but these will be consulted on at a later date.

Feedback on the proposed changes closes on Tuesday April 19.

For more detailed information about the proposed changes and to give feedback, visit here.