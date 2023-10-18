New Plymouth District Council is hosting a free open day at its wastewater treatment plant.

The New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) is hosting a free tour of its Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) later this month.

NPDC Three Waters manager Mark Hall says the tour is a chance for people to see how the treatment plant works.

“They’ll get an inside look at where their wastewater goes, how we treat it, and how it’s turned into a useful fertiliser we can use on residential and commercial gardens rather than sending it to landfill.”

Each year the treatment plant treats up to eight million cubic metres of wastewater. This is equivalent to four billion, two-litre milk bottles and comes out the other end of the process as Bioboost, a nutrient-rich fertiliser.

The treatment plant opened in November 1984 and was the first of its kind in New Zealand. It has expanded over the years and had its treatment systems upgraded to meet the demands of the district’s growing population.

Mark says the tour will also be a learning opportunity.

“We’ve got loads more fascinating facts for each tour, including why putting fat down the sink or flushable wipes down the toilet is such a bad idea.”

The tour isn’t open for those under 5 years old. A version of the tour for those with limited mobility is available.

The Details

What: New Plymouth Wastewater Treatment Plant Open Day.

When: Saturday, October 28, 10am-1pm, weather dependent

Where: End of Rifle Range Rd, New Plymouth

Other: Each tour takes about 45 minutes. No bookings are required. Wear sturdy, closed-in shoes (no sandals or jandals). Each person will receive a small bag of Bioboost.

Open day will not go ahead if there is heavy rainfall on the day.