2021 Local Legend Rahul Radhakrishan. Photo/ Supplied

New Plymouth District Council is on the lookout for the district's local legends.

The Local Legends Awards are approaching and each year around 12 people are recognised for the work they do in the community.

Previous winners have come from across the district, representing environmental causes, volunteer and charitable groups, rescue services, the arts, health and other fields.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says Local Legends is about celebrating the people who help make our place so special.

"It's important we recognise those making a massive difference to the lives of so many people. The cost of living is tough for many of our families, so if you know an everyday hero, someone who works tirelessly behind the scenes, or goes the extra mile to help out, no matter how big or small, let's recognise them with an NPDC Local Legends Award."

Rahul Radhakrishan is known for his passion for hospitality, but it's how he's used his two waterfront eateries for good that saw him recognised at the NPDC Local Legends Awards in 2021, alongside nine others.

The restaurateur was nominated for his work feeding the elderly and our most vulnerable through the 2020 lockdown, delivering fresh fruit and vegetables to those who couldn't leave their homes.

He also raised $7000 for Marfell Schools' special needs unit and continues supporting our essential workers through generous fundraisers.

Local Legends winners are named and presented with their awards at a ceremony in New Plymouth.

Nominations are open until May 18 and can be via an online form or by writing to NPDC Civic Centre, Liardet Street, New Plymouth or by emailing enquiries@npdc.govt.nz.