New Plymouth District Council on the hunt for local legends

Craig Nielson was a recipient in last year's New Plymouth District Council citizens' awards.

New Plymouth District Council is searching for unsung heroes to be recognised with an NPDC Local Legend Award.

Established in 1979, the annual awards recognise up to 12 local legends across a range of fields, with previous recipients including those representing environmental causes, volunteer and charitable groups, rescue services, and the arts and health fields.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says the awards are about celebrating the people who help make the district special.

“It’s always really humbling to meet the people who go above and beyond for our district, and these awards are just one of the ways we can all say thank you for everything they do. If you know an everyday hero, someone who works tirelessly behind the scenes or goes the extra mile to help out, no matter how big or small, let’s recognise them with an NPDC Local Legend Award.”

Conductive Education Taranaki founder Craig Nielsen was among 11 people recognised at the 2022 awards, and says finding out he had been nominated was a pleasant surprise.

Craig and the team at Conductive Education Taranaki offer specialist support for children, young people living with disabilities and their whānau, driven by the belief that every child has the right to reach their full potential. Conductive Education can empower kids with disabilities to get there.

He is passionate about creating local opportunities for tāngata whaikaha [people with disabilities] to flourish and making Taranaki a more inclusive, empowered, supportive community.

“I had no idea I had been nominated until I got an invite to the ceremony,” says Craig, who is encouraging people to recognise others. “Get amongst it. This is a fabulous opportunity to recognise the drivers behind a healthy, connected community. Get nominating.”

This year’s ‘Local Legends’ will be named and presented with their awards at a ceremony in New Plymouth later this year.

To nominate someone, visit npdc.govt.nz, email enquiries@npdc.govt.nz or fill in a form at the council’s Civic Centre on Liardet Street, New Plymouth. Nominations close July 12.