New Plymouth District Council’s new Community Development Committee has released another $25,000 to tackle food insecurity. Photo / NZME

Another $25,000 has been released to help New Plymouth community organisations fighting hunger for struggling locals.

In December New Plymouth District Council’s new Community Development Committee pledged $150,000 to help community organisations tackle food insecurity.

Half that money has now been made available after an initial $50,000 wasn’t enough to cover early applications to the fund.

The chair of the committee, councillor Dinnie Moeahu, said the council would maximise its impact by working with community organisations on the frontlines.

“They’re the experts in the field, they do this on a daily basis.

“They have data and research that backs up what they’re trying to do to meet the rising needs within the community.”

Figures presented to the committee show more food parcels were being given out by foodbanks.

Waitara’s Pātaka Kai gave out 465 parcels in May this year, a 75 per cent increase on the 265 in May 2022.

In the same period New Plymouth Foodbank distributions increased almost 20 per cent to 321 parcels. Moeahu said the need now extended beyond the poorest families.

“It’s not just the lower socio-economic demographic that’s affected – it’s middle-income workers, it’s families with two jobs.”

A report from council staff said it’s estimated that around 20 per cent of New Zealand children are experiencing food insecurity. The World Health Organisation defines food security as having access to sufficient, safe, nutritious food.

Grants from the council have typically been around $5000 and have funded activities other than food parcels. Marfell Community Garden received $5000 for a volunteer coordinator to maximise garden production.

Inglewood Food Hub was given $4500 to fit out the Mamaku Centre to boost capacity to meet the town’s need. The WISE community garden had $1500 for a rotary hoe to create larger garden beds that supply produce to Waitara Foodbank Pātaka Kai, which itself got $4600 for whānau education programmes including cooking classes.

Pending applications include $5000 to Parihaka’s Māra Kai which grows free vegetables for the community and provides public education. The report from officers warned of a risk that some people would not agree with council playing a role in addressing food security.

Moeahu said boosting food security was an essential public role.

“It’s our job to look after our community as best as we can. Our community is navigating through some very stressful times financially, economically and in the midst of a national election so there’s a level of uncertainty out there. What we need to do is try and provide some stability. The pain points are real. There’s real concern out there that’s affecting the overall wellbeing of families.”

