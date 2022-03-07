Kinderen Early Childhood Education preschooler Jesse Reynolds gets into the recycling habit. Photo / Supplied

New Plymouth District Council is helping local children to a Zero Waste Future.

A district council grant is boosting efforts by New Plymouth's Kinderen Early Childhood Education Preschool to expand its long-standing focus on sustainability.

Support from the council Waste Levy Fund helped it buy collection bins and put up signs encouraging the public to drop off materials. It's going so well that in January, Kinderen amassed six 240-litre bags of soft plastics for recycling, followed by five bags in February.

Kinderen collected a variety of reusable and recyclable materials, from soft plastics and bread tags to toothpaste tubes and bottle lids, teaching the children about caring for the planet at the same time.

"We've been around for 35 years and we've always had a sustainability focus, but a couple of years ago we decided we could do more," says team leader Trina Murray.

"If we can show young children that their actions make a difference, this will stick with them forever."

The council's Waste Levy Fund supports innovative projects that will help our aspirational goal to reach Zero Waste by 2040.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who has a great idea that just needs some funding to get over the line," says council manager resource recovery Kimberley Hope.

"It could be a new initiative or expanding something that exists now. It could be an education project, or something that needs some infrastructure, or even design development – anything that would lead to a reduction in local waste."

The deadline for the next funding round is Monday, March 14. If you're keen to get an idea off the ground, fill in Waste Levy Fund application form on npdc.govt.nz.